FAYETTE — Graveside services for Emma Louise Ross, 69, of Fayette, MS, who departed her earthly life on Dec. 30, 2020, at Jefferson County Nursing Home in Fayette, MS, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. E. Colenburg officiating, burial will follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Walk through visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 10 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents, Shedrick and Doris Ross Wolfe; one sister, Dora Green and two brothers, Johnny Green and Robert Ross.

She leaves to cherish her memories; one son, Damien Ross; two sisters, Doris Wolfe and Jeanette Johnson and husband Jerry; one brother, Willie Green and wife Louise; two aunts, Margie Owens and Ninnie Green; an extremely close cousin, Valerie Sander-Glass; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

