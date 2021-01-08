April 15, 1959 – Jan. 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Larry Darnell Woods, Sr., 61, of Roxie, who died Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 in Jackson will be held at noon, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021on the grounds of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Douglas Logan, Sr. officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church. This is a walk-through visitation only. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Larry was born April 15, 1959 in the Natchez, the son of Julia Fagan Woods and Henry Robinson Woods. He received a Master’s degree and was retired. Mr. Woods was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where he served as deacon. He also served as the Executive Director of the Men’s Department of the AMB Association. Larry held membership with MW King David Grand Lodge-Order of the Eastern Stars. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed watching the Animal Channel and loved being a master of service at programs.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Larry leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Bonita F. Woods; sons: Larry D. Woods, Jr. and Dominique R. Woods; daughters: MaLayih Ford and Shaneka Tyrielle Ford; brothers, Jeremy Fakes and Quinten Rucker; sisters: Dietrich Woods, Marilyn Woods, Linda Moore, Devonna “Shay” Briley, Tamara Fakes; special aunt Rachel Woods and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com