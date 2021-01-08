Lee A. Davis
May 6, 1946 – December 30, 2020
NATCHEZ — Funeral Service for Lee A. “Tallman” Davis, 74, of Natchez, MS, who died Dec. 30, 2020, were 1 p.m., Saturday, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Wilsonni Johnson, officiating.
Burial followed at Grove A.M.E Cemetery under the directions of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.
Visitation was from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.
Lee was born May 6, 1946, the son of Hugo and Carrie Davis, in Natchez.
He was a high school graduate and retired self-employed trucker with Tallman Trucking. Lee loved fishing, working on vehicles and was a member of King Fisherman Bass Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons Andrew Davis and Liddell Davis; daughter Gladys D. Bolden; three sisters Lucille D. Dixon, Ellen Davis and Charlestine Davis and grandson Andrew Davis.
Lee is survived by his beloved and dedicated wife Hollis B. Davis; four children Audrey Davis of Adelanto, CA, Connie and Troy Davis of Minneapolis, MN, Dianna D. Williams (Sidney) of Clinton, MS; three sisters Mary D Green, Doretha Davis and Ida D. Poche (Al); brother Ernest Davis (Theresa); twelve grandchildren Micheal, Trevon, Monique, Adrienne, Daniella, Dominque, Daisha, Destiney Jaimie, Zach, LA Kyra, Diana; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Emmett Jefferson, Johnathan Johnson, Greg Reynolds Wendell Hamilton, Kendrick Smith and Clifford Wright Jr.
Judy Elizabeth Day
Judy Elizabeth Day passed away at Franklin County Memorial Hospital in Meadville, Mississippi on Jan. 1, 2021. She was the... read more