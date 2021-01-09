July 24, 1934 – Jan. 8, 2021

Services for Frances Annette Nettles, 86, of Natchez who died Friday, January 8, 2021 will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church with Bro. Luke Addison officiating.

Burial will follow at Mt Gilead Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until service time Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Mt. Gilead Primitive Baptist Church.

