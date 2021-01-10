Classes at ACCS canceled for Monday

Adam’s County Christian School has canceled classes and all other events, including athletic practices, scheduled for Monday because the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the area.

Adams County is expected to see freezing temperature and winter precipitation overnight, which could make travel difficult and hazardous.

No word yet about whether classes will be held at Cathedral School or Natchez Adams School District.

At ACCS, grades pre-K through six will be considered to have a snow day.

Grades 7 through 12 should check Google Classroom and complete posted assignments.

This story will be updated as more information is available.