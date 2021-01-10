Natchez Adams schools, Cathedral and ACCS cancel in-person classes for Monday

NATCHEZ — Natchez Adams School District, Cathedral School and Adams County Christian School have cancelled in person classes for Monday due to the substantial risk of inclement weather.

At Natchez Adams Schools, teachers will work from home Monday. Students are expected to participate in class via virtual learning platforms.

Administrators, custodial staff and maintenance and Braden staff will report to work on Monday at noon.

Meal delivery will resume on Tuesday, said Tony Fields, communication director for the school system.

John W. Jordan, administrator of Cathedral School, emailed parents of Cathedral students Sunday night, canceling classes for Monday. He said the decision was made on Sunday evening with the best information possible at the time and erring on the side of caution. Whether Cathedral students will need to make up the missed day of school will be decided in the spring.

Adam’s County Christian School has canceled classes and all other events, including athletic practices, scheduled for Monday

At ACCS, grades pre-K through six will be considered to have a snow day.

Grades 7 through 12 should check Google Classroom and complete posted assignments.

Adams County is expected to see freezing temperature and winter precipitation overnight, which could make travel difficult and hazardous.