January 12, 2021

Tax Collector Rose Daniel Patterson is sworn in (File photo / The Natchez Democrat)

Adams County Tax Collector dies with COVID-19

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:10 am Monday, January 11, 2021

NATCHEZ — Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson, 69, died Monday morning with COVID-19 infection, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

Patterson was elected as the Adams County Tax Collector in 2019 with significant experience working in the tax collector’s office.

Adams County Board of Supervisors president Angela Hutchins said she has known Patterson for as long as she has been a supervisor as Patterson worked for Adams County in various capacities.

“I’ve known her over 20 years,” she said. “During the time I’ve known her, she has always been helpful to me. She is going to be truly missed.”

After Patterson took office as tax collector in January 2020, Hutchins said she could see that Patterson had made positive changes in that role.

“She was trying to get that office the way it needed to be,” Hutchins said. “She was the type that didn’t play about her work. She was dedicated to her office. … My heart goes out to her family and my prayers are with them.”

Hutchins said the board of supervisors would have to appoint someone to Patterson’s position temporarily until a special election is held for a new tax collector.

Terrence Bailey, the chief deputy tax collector, said he started working for Patterson right after she was sworn into office.

In a short time, Bailey said Patterson became a close friend and a second mother to each person in her office.

“She was a phenomenal woman, very strong, witty and had a heart of gold,” Bailey said. “She would help anyone out. There was never a bad day with her. She found a way to brighten everyone’s day, like a ray of sunshine. She was the person that knew how to cheer you up if you were having a bad day. She was everybody’s second mom. She loved hard.”

Bailey said he would cherish memories of traveling with Patterson to training in Bay St. Louis and having a good time.

“Coming back (to work) without Rose is extremely hard,” he said. “Things aren’t the same and will never be the same. She was more than just a boss. We are all a family. … Keep our office in your prayers and remember her for her smile. She had a smile that could light up a room. She helped a lot of people. Keep the good memories because that is what she would want.”

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

