January 12, 2021

CPSO deputies apprehended multiple people for drugs, weapons

By Staff Reports

Published 12:59 pm Monday, January 11, 2021

VIDALIA — The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Task Force detectives arrested numerous individuals for narcotics and weapons last week, a news release from the department states.

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, at approximately 4:45 p.m., Concordia Parish detectives encountered Donnie Sanders Jr. in Ferriday who was wanted on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm and weapons charges, the release states.

Sanders reportedly attempted to flee from law enforcement and was apprehended a short time later.

He was discovered to be in possession of a loaded firearm, a substance resembling marijuana, a substance resembling methamphetamine digital scales and a large amount of cash.

Sanders was transported to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail where he was booked accordingly, the news release states.

On the following Wednesday, Jan. 6, a detailed investigation pertaining to narcotics being sold out of a parish residence led detectives to stop a vehicle with four adult subjects inside.

The four adults were arrested after over ¼ pound of a substance resembling methamphetamine, numerous types of drug paraphernalia, and several bags of a substance resembling marijuana was seized from the vehicle.

Investigators said the four individuals were booked to the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office jail, adding their names and associated charges would be released at a later time due to an ongoing investigation.

