State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths
NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.
One of the latest COVID-19 deaths recorded by the state was a resident of Adams County.
MSDH officials said 12 of the latest reported deaths occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9 and seven of these deaths occurred between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3 and were identified through death certificates.
MSDH reports Adams County has had a total of 1960 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, 72 long-term care facility cases and 15 long-term care facility deaths reported since March.
Adams County Coroner James Lee said Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson and an 88-year-old individual from Ferriday also died with COVID-19 on Monday morning.
MSDH reported 25 new long-term care facility cases and four new long-term care facility deaths Monday with 221 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.
There are 1,370 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection with 344 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 64 ICU beds available statewide as of Monday, MSDH reports.
Cases and deaths by county:
|County
|Total Cases
|Total Deaths
|Total LTC Facility Cases
|Total LTC Facility Deaths
|Adams
|1960
|65
|72
|15
|Alcorn
|2488
|45
|128
|19
|Amite
|942
|25
|54
|7
|Attala
|1884
|55
|171
|34
|Benton
|780
|22
|45
|10
|Bolivar
|3842
|101
|223
|30
|Calhoun
|1293
|19
|26
|4
|Carroll
|1011
|20
|47
|9
|Chickasaw
|1766
|42
|53
|15
|Choctaw
|575
|12
|1
|0
|Claiborne
|827
|23
|45
|9
|Clarke
|1322
|60
|110
|30
|Clay
|1507
|31
|24
|3
|Coahoma
|2146
|53
|128
|11
|Copiah
|2328
|47
|75
|9
|Covington
|2033
|69
|135
|39
|De Soto
|16358
|155
|111
|22
|Forrest
|5733
|111
|224
|48
|Franklin
|640
|12
|40
|2
|George
|1897
|37
|48
|7
|Greene
|1059
|28
|52
|6
|Grenada
|2107
|67
|155
|32
|Hancock
|2370
|56
|69
|14
|Harrison
|12347
|172
|477
|59
|Hinds
|15477
|299
|761
|111
|Holmes
|1656
|67
|103
|20
|Humphreys
|788
|22
|33
|8
|Issaquena
|154
|6
|0
|0
|Itawamba
|2503
|56
|125
|22
|Jackson
|9717
|167
|215
|28
|Jasper
|1603
|31
|35
|2
|Jefferson
|511
|18
|30
|4
|Jefferson Davis
|821
|25
|8
|1
|Jones
|5953
|103
|215
|41
|Kemper
|741
|19
|44
|9
|Lafayette
|4713
|88
|187
|52
|Lamar
|4601
|61
|52
|13
|Lauderdale
|5510
|174
|407
|88
|Lawrence
|976
|17
|27
|2
|Leake
|2223
|63
|88
|14
|Lee
|8472
|133
|214
|41
|Leflore
|2912
|104
|233
|50
|Lincoln
|2842
|81
|170
|36
|Lowndes
|5059
|100
|210
|44
|Madison
|7868
|152
|351
|66
|Marion
|1988
|69
|157
|22
|Marshall
|3264
|63
|64
|15
|Monroe
|3394
|98
|189
|53
|Montgomery
|1061
|32
|54
|9
|Neshoba
|3221
|148
|197
|56
|Newton
|1780
|41
|86
|14
|Noxubee
|1065
|21
|32
|4
|Oktibbeha
|3793
|79
|212
|36
|Panola
|3493
|73
|102
|13
|Pearl River
|3041
|89
|158
|31
|Perry
|963
|31
|21
|7
|Pike
|2483
|75
|119
|34
|Pontotoc
|3499
|49
|42
|4
|Prentiss
|2347
|47
|99
|15
|Quitman
|645
|7
|0
|0
|Rankin
|10084
|189
|364
|53
|Scott
|2332
|42
|39
|4
|Sharkey
|412
|17
|43
|8
|Simpson
|2254
|66
|152
|19
|Smith
|1142
|20
|58
|8
|Stone
|1358
|18
|83
|9
|Sunflower
|2711
|68
|111
|16
|Tallahatchie
|1343
|33
|48
|7
|Tate
|2572
|58
|80
|19
|Tippah
|2246
|45
|101
|5
|Tishomingo
|1747
|56
|101
|27
|Tunica
|820
|21
|18
|2
|Union
|3266
|54
|125
|19
|Walthall
|1082
|36
|67
|13
|Warren
|3252
|90
|163
|37
|Washington
|4649
|119
|188
|39
|Wayne
|1893
|27
|69
|11
|Webster
|875
|23
|58
|11
|Wilkinson
|560
|24
|24
|5
|Winston
|1946
|59
|114
|32
|Yalobusha
|1107
|34
|82
|22
|Yazoo
|2306
|52
|139
|18
|Total
|240,309
|5,186
|9,780
|1,783
