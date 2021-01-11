State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,227 new COVID-19 cases and 19 new COVID-19 deaths Monday.

One of the latest COVID-19 deaths recorded by the state was a resident of Adams County.

MSDH officials said 12 of the latest reported deaths occurred between Dec. 31 and Jan. 9 and seven of these deaths occurred between Dec. 25 and Jan. 3 and were identified through death certificates.

MSDH reports Adams County has had a total of 1960 COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths, 72 long-term care facility cases and 15 long-term care facility deaths reported since March.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said Adams County Tax Collector Rose Patterson and an 88-year-old individual from Ferriday also died with COVID-19 on Monday morning.

MSDH reported 25 new long-term care facility cases and four new long-term care facility deaths Monday with 221 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities statewide.

There are 1,370 patients hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection with 344 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 64 ICU beds available statewide as of Monday, MSDH reports.

Cases and deaths by county: