Andre L. Smith

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Andre L. “Juicy” Smith, 52, who died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS, will be held Thursday, January 14, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rose Hill #2 Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Lonnie Culbert officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.