January 13, 2021

COVID claims another precious life in county

By Editorial Board

Published 9:23 pm Tuesday, January 12, 2021

Our hearts are deeply saddened by the death of Rose Patterson and the 65 plus Adams County residents who lost their lives to COVID-19.

On Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health recorded 98 deaths across the state, including 52 deaths that occurred since Jan. 5.

Since the start of the pandemic, 5,284 deaths have been recorded for the state and over 375,000 in the country. Too many.

Behind every number representing a COVID-19 death is a name and precious life attached to it, and Patterson is no exception.

As her friend and coworker Terrence Bailey said, Patterson’s smile touched many in the community. She helped a lot of people in over 30 years working for Adams County in various capacities and made a lot of friends in her 69 years of life.

Patterson came out of retirement to go to work again as the Adams County Tax Collector, which she did for a full year before her life was cut short by COVID-19.

In addition to treating everyone as a friend, Patterson had a husband, Ralph Patterson, children and grandchildren whom she adored.

To her family, the people of Adams County, we lift you up in prayer and grieve Patterson’s loss with you. Her life will be greatly missed.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to each family who has lost a loved one to this deadly virus.

