Russ-Brantley

Mr. David Kurt and Dr. Jennifer Russ of Natchez, MS announce the engagement of their daughter, Chandler Russ, to Taylor Brantley, son of Mr. Douglas and Mrs. Colleen Brantley of Natchez, MS.

Miss Chandler is a graduate of Cathedral School in Natchez, a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS, and the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS.

She plans to begin her nursing career shortly after her marriage. She is the granddaughter of the late Suzanne Russ and Robert Russ of Natchez, MS and Tommy and Judy Vermaelen of Alexandria, LA.

The groom is also a graduate of Cathedral School in Natchez and attended Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Natchez, MS and Mississippi State University in Starkville, MS.

He is currently employed by Jordan Carriers and is the grandson of Edwis Martin and the late Elgie Martin of Lafayette, LA and the late Mrs. Dorothy Harrison of Newton, MS and Mr. William Brantley of Philadelphia, MS.

The wedding will be Saturday February 13, 2021 at 7:00 pm at St. Mary Basilica in Natchez. A reception at Magnolia Hall will follow.

Formal invitations will be sent to all guests invited.