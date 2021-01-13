January 13, 2021

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 25-30, 2020:

Joshua McClain charged with simple assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Marvin L. Minor Jr. charged with sale of a controlled substance: marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

William Harper charged with possession of a controlled substance – crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Period of Dec. 18, 2020-Jan. 7, 2021:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021:

Clayton Evans Devening, 19, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case remanded to files.

Tomkia Drane, 42, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 180 days to serve. No fine assessed.

Ricardo D. Page, no age given, pleaded guilty to trespassing and shoplifting. Sentenced to 180 days to serve. Banned from Walmart. No fine assessed.

Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020:

Chae Lee Coles, 27, charged with arson – personal property: third degree. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Christopher Combs, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana. Fine set at $523.75.

Laura Aileen Middleton, 30, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Reginald Tyrone Butler, 26, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tyran Jabari Newman, 24, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury. Bail bond – Property – $350,000.

Eliegrel Quartaes White, 31, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Eliegrel Quartaes White, 31, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

