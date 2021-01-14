January 14, 2021

  • 64°

Barbara Elmore

By Staff Reports

Published 2:50 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

Oct. 7, 1949 – Jan. 5, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Barbara Elmore, 71, of Natchez, who died on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, will be Saturday, January 16, at noon at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Robert D. Mackel & Sons Funeral Home.

There will be no public visitation on Friday, January 15.

