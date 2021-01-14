State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

JACKSON — The Mississippi State Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan has been significantly altered in the last few days — especially in the last 24 hours — due to a surge of patients attempting to get the vaccine, according to a Wednesday afternoon news release from MSDH.

State health officials said a surge of patients and long wait times resulted from the announcement of COVID-19 vaccinations becoming available to all Mississippians 65 and older and those who are younger with underlying health conditions.

“Neither the county health department drive-through sites, nor the UMMC vaccine scheduling website was designed to accommodate the monumental surge we are currently experiencing,” the MSDH news release states. “At this time, we have no additional vaccine, and every appointment is tied to an actual vaccination.”

The Mississippi State Department of Health hopes to receive a large shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses in mid-February that should help them to administer more of the vaccine to patients, the news release states.

“We understand the frustration brought on by this sudden change of plans. We will certainly keep all Mississippians updated regarding additional (vaccines),” MSDH officials said. “Mississippians should understand that we can only vaccinate residents based on vaccine availability. We will open additional vaccination appointments as we receive more (vaccines.)”

MSDH officials encouraged all Mississippians — whether vaccinated or not — to continue to follow protective guidelines and especially avoid any social gatherings and always wear a mask in public.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center provided a comment on their social media page regarding difficulties with their online vaccine scheduling tool.

“Many of the technical difficulties experienced when trying to schedule a vaccination appointment through the online scheduling tool at covidvaccine.UMC.edu have been corrected,” UMMC states on social media. “Work continues to improve functionality. The site and server were not prepared for the surge of page visits brought on by the announcement yesterday of vaccine availability for all Mississippians 65 and older and those in younger age ranges with underlying conditions.”

UMMC apologized for delays as they work to accommodate the surge in new appointments as well as comply with federal data reporting requirements.

The number of vaccine appointments allowed is being regulated by MSDH, the post states.

“Current long wait times when visiting the site are associated with the high volume of people trying to make an appointment. Vaccination sites and number of appointments available daily at each are determined by MSDH and we are working with them to update that information in the appointment tool,” UMMC said.

Follow MSDH by e-mail and social media at HealthyMS.com/connect.