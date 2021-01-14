January 14, 2021

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

By Staff Reports

Published 12:08 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with 220 long-term care facility outbreaks statewide.

Adams County now has a total of 2,000 cases and 65 deaths, 72 long-term care facility cases and 15 long-term care facility deaths reported by MSDH since March.

Statewide, the total now stands at 245,847 cases and 5,356 deaths since March.

In a Wednesday news release, MSDH officials said there are currently no additional vaccine doses available for eligible Mississippians.

Mississippians 65 and older and those with certain chronic health conditions are eligible for vaccination.

All vaccine appointments are tied to an actual vaccination when it becomes available, MSDH officials said, adding they hope to receive a large shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses in mid-February.

Cases and deaths by county:

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 2000 65 72 15
Alcorn 2578 50 128 19
Amite 957 25 54 7
Attala 1909 58 173 34
Benton 797 22 45 10
Bolivar 3915 105 224 31
Calhoun 1320 21 26 4
Carroll 1023 20 47 9
Chickasaw 1799 43 53 15
Choctaw 594 12 1 0
Claiborne 841 25 45 9
Clarke 1351 60 110 30
Clay 1556 32 24 3
Coahoma 2190 54 128 11
Copiah 2356 49 75 9
Covington 2071 71 135 39
De Soto 16717 168 111 22
Forrest 5826 117 224 50
Franklin 646 13 40 2
George 1959 37 59 7
Greene 1082 29 52 6
Grenada 2139 70 155 32
Hancock 2469 57 69 14
Harrison 12806 188 476 61
Hinds 15748 310 761 112
Holmes 1674 67 103 20
Humphreys 803 24 33 8
Issaquena 157 6 0 0
Itawamba 2570 58 125 22
Jackson 9996 172 215 28
Jasper 1635 33 35 2
Jefferson 520 19 30 4
Jefferson Davis 829 25 8 1
Jones 6112 108 216 41
Kemper 756 20 44 9
Lafayette 4827 92 188 54
Lamar 4711 62 52 13
Lauderdale 5672 174 410 88
Lawrence 998 17 27 2
Leake 2267 64 88 14
Lee 8666 135 214 41
Leflore 2969 104 234 50
Lincoln 2901 85 171 36
Lowndes 5186 106 228 50
Madison 7994 158 354 67
Marion 2033 71 157 23
Marshall 3332 64 64 15
Monroe 3463 101 189 53
Montgomery 1071 34 54 9
Neshoba 3310 149 197 56
Newton 1851 42 86 14
Noxubee 1089 22 34 4
Oktibbeha 3842 79 214 36
Panola 3572 74 102 13
Pearl River 3138 91 158 31
Perry 986 31 21 7
Pike 2548 76 119 34
Pontotoc 3565 52 42 4
Prentiss 2400 47 99 15
Quitman 667 8 0 0
Rankin 10334 204 371 57
Scott 2387 43 39 4
Sharkey 423 17 43 8
Simpson 2301 66 152 19
Smith 1173 22 58 8
Stone 1388 18 83 9
Sunflower 2758 68 111 16
Tallahatchie 1370 33 49 7
Tate 2647 59 80 19
Tippah 2338 45 107 5
Tishomingo 1790 59 101 27
Tunica 840 21 18 2
Union 3347 55 125 19
Walthall 1105 36 67 13
Warren 3346 92 165 37
Washington 4700 122 189 39
Wayne 1930 29 69 11
Webster 900 24 58 11
Wilkinson 574 24 24 5
Winston 1962 60 114 33
Yalobusha 1125 34 82 22
Yazoo 2350 54 139 18
Total 245,847 5,356 9,842 1,804

 

