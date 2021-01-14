State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,948 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday with 220 long-term care facility outbreaks statewide.

Adams County now has a total of 2,000 cases and 65 deaths, 72 long-term care facility cases and 15 long-term care facility deaths reported by MSDH since March.

Statewide, the total now stands at 245,847 cases and 5,356 deaths since March.

In a Wednesday news release, MSDH officials said there are currently no additional vaccine doses available for eligible Mississippians.

Mississippians 65 and older and those with certain chronic health conditions are eligible for vaccination.

All vaccine appointments are tied to an actual vaccination when it becomes available, MSDH officials said, adding they hope to receive a large shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses in mid-February.

Cases and deaths by county: