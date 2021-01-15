January 15, 2021

Crime reports: Friday, Jan. 15, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 am Friday, January 15, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Jasmine Starks, 27, 3963 Phillips Road Lorman, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Revecca Diann Carter, 40, 6 West Sulinda St. on a charge of failure to show proof of insurance and reckless driving. Bond set at $500.

Reports — Wednesday

Robbery on North Temple Road.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Somerset Lane.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Three traffic stops on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on John Glenn Avenue.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Fraud/false pretense on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Dog problem on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on Spring Street.

Hit and run on Leaf Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on Overpass/Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Covington Road.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Traffic stop on George F. West Boulevard.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Monday

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fraud/false pretense on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Village Place.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on D’Evereaux Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Larry Thomas Lucas, 57, 93 Aldrich Street, Ruston, La., on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Released on $500 bond.

Laura Aileen Middleton, 30, 137 Lewis Drive Apt. A-6, Natchez, on charge of burglary: all but dwelling. Released on $7,500 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Darla Nicole Lilly, 48, 3762 East Lincoln Road, Brookhaven, on charge of possession of schedule II to wit: methamphetamine with intent. Held on $10,000 bond.

Elizabeth Diann Purvis, 20, 6 West Sulinda Drive, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault. Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

False alarm on Ogden Road.

Malicious mischief on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Old Courthouse Road.

Trespassing on Magnolia Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Fire on Parkway Drive.

False alarm on Howard Loop.

Reports — Monday

Scam on Violet Lane.

Scam on Greenfield Road.

Scam on Wild Turkey Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Liberty Road.

Gas drive off on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Lower Woodville Road.

Shots fired on West Sulinda Street.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Trespassing on Cranfield Road.

Loud noise/music on Barth Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

