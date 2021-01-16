Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

Karleigh Williams, who just turned 9 years old, jumped up and down as she received presents from family and friends driving by Adams County Christian School in their cars on Saturday.

Kaleigh’s mom Hannah Williams said even the elementary principal drove through the school’s parking lot for a drive-thru birthday party Saturday.

Karleigh is a third grade student at Adams County Christian School and will have another birthday party hopefully in the summer, Hannah Williams said.

Karleigh’s grandmother Tammy Wilson said it is sad they had to hold a drive-through party because of COVID-19 but was happy it went well.