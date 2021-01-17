January 17, 2021

Kira Hamilton who is 14 was last seen Jan. 16 in Natchez at around 6:30 p.m.

Adams County Sheriff’s department issues missing child alert

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:15 pm Sunday, January 17, 2021

A missing child alert has been issued by the Adams County Sheriff’s department for Natchez teenager Kira Hamilton.

Hamilton is a 14 year old who was last seen Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m in Natchez. according to the alert. Hamilton is 5-foot 6-inches, weighs 160 pounds, has green eyes and curly shoulder length auburn hair.

Hamilton may be with a boyfriend who is a white/male with shoulder length hair driving a grey dodge van, and according to the alert Hamilton was last seen wearing white tights, black shirt, a blue/green jacket and black/white vans shoes.

According to the alert from the Sheriff’s office Hamilton does not have any tattoos or scars. She wears her hair shoulder length or in a high bun, and may be wearing glasses.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Kira Hamilton please contact the Adams County Sheriff’s office at 601-442-2752 or call investigator Carla Dunn at 601-492-9830.

