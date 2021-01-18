Nov. 24, 1939 – Jan. 16, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Alton Earl Gray, 81, of Natchez, who died Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Hattiesburg will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church with Pastor Carl Smith officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Washington Baptist Church.

