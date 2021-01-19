January 19, 2021

  • 66°
John Carter Austin jumps into the air a second time after scoring a header against ACCS. His teammate Kennedy Williams joins in on the celebration. Cathedral beat ACCS 1-0 on Monday Night. (Hunter Cloud The Natchez Democrat)

Cathedral wins heated match with rival ACCS

By Hunter Cloud

Published 4:04 pm Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Cathedral high school’s John Carter Austin leapt into the air to head in a flicked header past Adams County Christian School’s goalkeeper to give the Green Wave a 1-0 win Monday night.

The goal came midway through the second half as Paxton Junkin launched a free kick from the half way line, and delivered a driven ball into the 18-yard box. Austin said he noticed an opening for him to close in on goal, and he said he found himself away from the defender marking him with a chance at a free header on the back post.

“It was like a gift almost,” Austin said. “It is probably one of the best moments of my life. It was awesome, and it means everything to me. To score something that crazy, and in this important of a game is life changing.”

As the ball hit the back of the net, Austin ran towards the left sideline, jumped up into the year and threw a fist pump. Austin said he copied the celebration from his favorite player Cristiano Ronaldo, and he said he wears the number seven because Cristiano Ronaldo wears the number seven.

Cathedral’s head coach Dennis Hogue estimated that it was about seven shots that his goalkeeper Joseph Garrity saved in the first half. Several of those shots that Garrity saved the Rebels had chances to put in the rebounds to score.

Rebels head coach Jimmy Allgood could be heard urging his players to follow up shots in the first half, an adjustment the Rebels made at halftime. Cathedral also made an adjustment at halftime to limit the amount of clean chances at putting shots on target for the Rebels.

Hogue said he had a double stopper and a player trailing the play so if ACCS cleared the ball he could play it back in. Hogue also gave credit to defensive back Junkin for helping Cathedral keep a clean sheet.

“He is the smart guy on the defensive end,” Hogue said. “Joseph made many saves and kept us in the game. For every save Joseph made Paxton probably cleared the ball twice, so having him is huge.”

Green Wave’s win puts them in a position to control their destiny in the district, Hogue said. With only three other teams in their district, a loss for either ACCS or Cathedral puts them in a hole, Hogue said. He said winning the first game against the Rebels puts more pressure on ACCS.

Cathedral will play Oak Forrest on Thursday night, and Hogue said beating them would give his team a good chance of making the playoffs. Hogue said right now ACCS versus Cathedral is probably the most important game of the season adding to the rivalry. The next time Cathedral will play ACCS will be at home on Feb. 1 with kick-off set for 5:30 p.m.

“It is our favorite match to play because we are cross town rivals, and bragging rights in town,” Hogue said. “These boys will dog each other until the next time we play. Then whoever wins that game will have bragging rights.”

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party

COVID-19

State reports 2,680 new COVID-19 cases, 70 new COVID related deaths

News

Wreck on St. Catherine Street takes out pole

News

Merit Health nurse of 23 years dies with COVID-19 complications

News

Girl Scout cookie time is here for Adams County

News

Brookhaven woman linked to over 15 ounces meth arrested in Adams County

News

Concordia Parish deputies uncover 14 stolen firearms after traffic stop

COVID-19

State reports 1,948 new COVID-19 cases, 41 new deaths amid vaccine shortage

COVID-19

State experiencing surge in patients attempting COVID-19 vaccination

News

Movie filmed in Natchez hits screens Feb. 12

News

Three finalists chosen for Executive Director in Natchez tourism commission

News

Kevin Warren named publisher in Natchez, Brookhaven, Prentiss

News

Girl Scout cookie season kicks off nationally Feb. 1

News

City of Natchez nearing lease agreement for old train depot

News

Former Sheriff Kenneth Hedrick remembered a kind, loving servant

News

City of Natchez to consider financing parks and recreation improvements

ACCS sports

ACCS without starting goalkeeper