Crime reports: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
Natchez Police Department
Arrests — Sunday
Alphonso Green, 42, 43 South Concord Ave., on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond set at $750.
Lorenzo Green, 36, on charges of credit card fraud and petit larceny. No bond set.
Jason Lawrence, 26, 1092 ASU Drive, Lorman, on a charge of motor vehicle possession of marijuana. Bond set at $550.
Roslyn Minor, 37, 104 Virginia Ave., on a charge of shoplifting/two counts. Bond set at $2,000.
Arrests — Saturday
Cornelius Arbuthnot, 33, 13 Elbow Lane, on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $777.50
Lemichael Floyd, 23, 22 Kingston Road, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.
Arrests — Friday
Harry Lee Anderson, 576 Lower Woodville Road, on charges of simple assault, illegal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. No bond set.
Cheryl Kimball, 21, 205 Kingston Road, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.
Jeremy Williams, 30, 1407 West Parkway, Port Allen on a charge of willful trespass. Bond set at $500.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Logan Elizabeth Snow, 28, 275 Music Lane, Vidalia, La., on a charge of controlled substance violation. Held without bond.
Arrests — Monday
Derrin Ezel Hughes, 30, 105 Gayosa Avenue, on two charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $20,000 bond.
Jumorris J. Pernell, 22, 307 Dumas Drive, on a charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.
Welfare concern/check on James Brown Avenue.
Civil matter on Reba Christian Road.
Juvenile problem on William Court.
Warrant/affidavit on State Street.
Breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.
Breaking and entering on Rand Road.
