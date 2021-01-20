Girls Basketball round-up: Butler, Poole lead second half charge to defeat Brookhaven

NATCHEZ — Kyla Butler led the Natchez High School Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 21 points and Nya Poole had 14 points as they needed a big third quarter to defeat the Brookhaven High School Lady Panthers 54-39 last Tuesday night.

Upset-minded Brookhaven led Natchez High 11-10 after one quarter of play and 24-23 at halftime. But some defensive adjustments allowed the Lady Bulldogs to outscored the Lady Panthers 19-5 in the game-changing third quarter, giving the home team a 42-29 advantage.

The Lady Bulldogs made sure that the Lady Panthers would not stage a comeback in the fourth quarter with a 12-10 edge for the 15-point victory.

Alexis Kelly led Brookhaven High with 14 points and Ashanti Louis chipped in with 12 points.

Natchez High (6-4) plays at Jim Hill High School in an MHSAA Region 6-5A game Friday at 6 p.m.

Bowling Green School girls 50, ACCS 37

FRANKLINTON, La. — The Bowling Green School Lady Buccaneers had their way with a young Adams County Christian School team for much of the first three quarters en route to a 50-37 win over the Lady Rebels last Tuesday night.

Bowling Green jumped out to a 12-7 lead over ACCS by the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters were pretty much more of the same as the Lady Buccaneers scored 13 and 12 points, respectively while the Lady Rebels were held to nine and six points, respectively.

By the time the third quarter was over, the Lady Buccaneers enjoyed a 37-22 lead. The Lady Rebels outscored the Lady Buccaneers 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

“The kids played hard. They battled,” Lady Rebels head coach Melanie Hall said. “Bowling Green’s got a good team. They always do. They kids are playing hard. They’re showing improvement. It’s just been a different kind of year because of the (COVID-19) protocols. Like I always say, ‘To God be the Glory’ in victory and defeat.”

Halle Petermen led ACCS with seven points and Mailyah Ford had six points. Drue Boyd, Maddie Campbell, and Georgia Martin each had five points. The Lady Rebels (5-9) played host to Silliman Institute Thursday evening in an MAIS District 4-4A game.

Glenmora girls 50, Monterey 22

MONTEREY — The Monterey High School Lady Wolves had a tough time getting shots to fall last Tuesday night as they lost to the Glenmora High School Lady Wildcats 50-22 in LHSAA District 6-B action.

The first quarter was a not a good one for either team as Glenmora scored a mere three points, but somehow led Monterey 3-2 at the end of the quarter. Both teams picked up the pace in the second quarter, but the Lady Wildcats outscored the Lady Wolves 18-9 for a 21-11 lead at the half.

The Lady Wildcats continued their dominance on both ends of the court in the second half, outscoring the Lady Wolves 17-6 in the third quarter and 12-5 in the fourth quarter.

Allie Lipsey and Graycie Wiley led Monterey (8-5, 0-2) with eight points each. The Lady Wolves play at Grace Christian School Friday at 5:30 p.m.