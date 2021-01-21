Murder investigation of natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

NATCHEZ — An intense exploration of the Ridgeland, Mississippi homicide of Natchez native Carmen Sanders is now streaming on Discovery+, the network’s publicity director Debbi Sullivan said.

The episode, “A Tale of Two Knives,” is part of the series “American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda,” which is now streaming on the newly launched, definitive non-fiction streaming service Discovery+ from the Discovery family of networks.

The episode, “A Tale of Two Knives,” is available to view now, Sullivan said.

In this episode, the lifeless body of hard-working med student Carmen Sanders is found pinned to her bedroom floor with a large kitchen knife.

Suspicions immediately turn to her boyfriend, who placed a disarmingly casual 911 call from the scene of the crime.

But when the boyfriend’s alibi checks out, Detective Frank Dillard must employ his skills as an interrogator to unpack a series of dead ends and false leads, leading him to the evil machinations of a serial killer.

New episodes of “American Detective with Lt. Joe Kenda” stream Wednesdays on Discovery+.