January 23, 2021

  • 52°
Thomas Fickert and Matthew Stevens have taken interest in Arlington, a historic house in Natchez that has been abandoned and left in ruins. The two launched a Kickstarter fundraising campaign Thursday to generate money to restore the property to its former glory. (File photo)

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 10:06 pm Friday, January 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Arlington, an early 1800s federal-style, suburban villa, is now a house with broken windows and walls of graffiti hidden behind weeds.

However, a Jacksonville, Florida couple who are historic house enthusiasts, want to buy and restore it to its former glory.

Thomas Fickert and his partner Matthew Stevens recently launched a Kickstarter fundraiser for Arlington with all funds raised going directly into the house’s restoration, Fickert said.

Kickstarter is a fundraising platform that allows communities to support creative projects.

Fickert and Stevens came across Arlington approximately three years ago in search of a beautiful federal-style house with old bones to call home, Fickert said.

They found Arlington while exploring countless homes from Virginia down to Louisiana and their heart kept drawing them back to the same spot.

What some would see as a haunted house falling apart at the seams, they see a beautiful house that is well worth saving.

“My partner and I have fallen in love with the property but it’s a shame to see it in the shape that it’s in,” he said. “Our goal is to preserve it, bring it back to its former glory and use it as our residence.”

Fickert said he engaged in some tedious research and conversations with Natchez’s Historical Society to compose a historical biography of the house for the fundraiser’s page.

The fundraiser’s $500,000 goal is the tip of the iceberg, Fickert said, adding it could take millions of dollars to fully restore the house after years of abandonment.

He said none of the Kickstarter-raised funds would be used to purchase the property.

“If we are able to raise all of the funds, we plan to have the house fully restored by November of 2022,” he said.

The house has been in the same family for the past 80 years, Fickert said, adding the most recent owner, Dr. Thomas Vaughn, has been absent since inheriting the property.

Fickert said he has talked with Vaughn, who told him he would sell the Arlington property for “the right price.”

In September 2002, a fire destroyed the roof and portions of the second floor. The Historic Natchez Foundation and National Park Service alongside dozens of private citizens worked to salvage the antique furnishings and books — which have joined the collections of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and NPS.

The Historic Natchez Foundation replaced the roof and the house remains abandoned by its owner.

Fickert and Stevens began their Kickstarter fundraising campaign on Thursday. It expires on March 27 and gifts of appreciation will be provided to donors based on the size of their contribution.

Fickert said the gifts vary in size from postcards, customized T-shirts and Christmas ornaments to other forms of acknowledgment on the property, such as dedicated bricks that will be used in the sidewalk leading up to the house, plaques and Japanese cherry blossom trees and magnolia trees planted all around the property in the donors’ honor.

“Arlington will always be there,” he said. “We want to help preserve the town’s historic roots. We know the city is known for its historical value. We also know that without the community’s support, the project won’t succeed.”

Supporters can pledge their donation by searching for “Historical preservation of Arlington” at kickstarter.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Legislative forum is Monday at Natchez Convention Center

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

BREAKING NEWS

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations

News

Jackson State band to perform in Biden inauguration event

COVID-19

Bailey appointed interim tax collector until November special election

News

Supervisors reappoint Phillip West to Natchez school board

News

Harbor Freight showing job listings for new Natchez location

COVID-19

Coroner: Two more people died with COVID-19 Sunday at Merit Health Natchez

News

CPSO deputy finds his dog shot in his backyard

News

Missing teen found

News

Former Natchez Mayor Butch Brown off of ventilator in Jackson ICU

COVID-19

State reports 1,606 new COVID cases and 40 new COVID related deaths

News

Natchez native pens third installment of murder series

News

Photo Gallery: ACCS student celebrates birthday with drive-thru party