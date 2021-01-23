State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health on Saturday reported 1,856 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths, including one new death in Adams County.

Twenty-six of the latest reported deaths occurred within the last week and 13 of the latest reported deaths occurred since Dec. 28 and were recently verified through death certificates, MSDH reports.

A total of 2,136 cases and 71 deaths have been reported in Adams County since March and 72 long-term cases and 15 deaths in long-term care facilities in the county.

The state’s total now stands at 263,023 cases and 5,752 deaths since March.

What you can do

Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.