Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

NATCHEZ — The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,196 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Sunday.

Eighteen of the latest reported deaths occurred since Jan. 23 and three occurred and three occurred between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23 and were recently verified through death certificates, MSDH reports.

A total of 2,151 cases and 71 deaths have been reported in Adams County since March.

The state’s total now stands at 264,219 cases and 5,772 deaths since March.

What you can do

Be tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or believe you may have been exposed. See the state health department’s guide to local testing providers and free testing at http://HealthyMS.com/covid19test

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strongly recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential, and set an example by your actions.