Judy Marie Walker
Sept. 15, 1953 – Jan. 23, 2021
NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Judy Marie Walker, 67, of Natchez who died Saturday January 23, 2021 in Baton Rouge will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.
