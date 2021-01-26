Sept. 15, 1953 – Jan. 23, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Judy Marie Walker, 67, of Natchez who died Saturday, January 23, 2021 surrounded by her family in Baton Rouge will be 11 a.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Phillip Watts officiating.

Burial will follow under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

A longtime resident of Natchez, MS, she was loved by everyone she met. Judy was the mother of 7 children, and the stepmother to 3. She had 30 grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Judy loved having a large family and prided herself on being a mother, a grandmother, and a wife. She and her husband, Larry, worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids and grandkids. In Judy’s own written words, “Never take your family for granted. Always tell them you love them because you never know when God will call them home.”

Mrs. Walker was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Loretta Whiddon; and brother Edgar Ray Venable.

Survivors include her husband, Larry Walker; four daughter Tammy Garza, Melissa Ball, Susan Dufrene, Nancy Humes, Amanda Gagnard; two sons Anthony Gagnard, and Jimmy Lovett; three step daughters, Jennifer Holman, Jessica Hartwig, Lana Walker; one brother Danny Venable; and one sister Peggy Venable; 30 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers will be Nathan Brott, Jordan Warren, Brandon Jones, Tony Holman, Tyler Hartwig, Braxton Bayird, and Justin Humes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.