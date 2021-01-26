Feb. 25, 1930 – Jan. 25, 2021

NATCHEZ — Services for Richard Durkin Sr., 90, of Ocean Springs formerly of Natchez, who died Monday, January 25, 2021 in Ocean Springs will be 2 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at St. Mary Basilica.

Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

