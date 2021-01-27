January 27, 2021

  • 57°

It’s time we got benefit from representation

By Editorial Board

Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Natchez and Adams County need and want an elected school board. We have made that clear.

It is an issue that has support across a broad swath of our community, including residents of all races and political make up.

It’s time our representatives in the legislature advance that effort on our behalf.

Natchez and Adams County residents had the opportunity to question two of our area’s legislator’s Monday morning at the Natchez Convention Center during the Natchez Adams County Chamber of Commerce’s annual Legislative Forum.

Again this year, attendance by our elected representatives was poor. Hats off to state Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, who attended in person, as he did last year. Thanks, too, to state Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb, who attended the forum virtually.

State Rep. Angela Cockerham, D-Magnolia, who is an attorney, did not attend because she had to be in court. State Sen. Melanie Sojourner, R-Natchez, notified a Chamber official on Saturday that she could not attend because of a doctor’s appointment.

Having contact with our elected representatives is critical to the well being of Natchez and Adams County and moving forward many of the issues that will allow us to progress as a community.

An issue important to many here is the need to replace our current appointed Natchez Adams School District board with one that is elected. Several years ago, both the Natchez Mayor and Board of Aldermen and the Adams County Board of Supervisors passed non-binding resolutions seeking a school board that is elected by voters.

Legislators representing Natchez and Adams County, including Johnson, were lobbied to pass legislation to allow that to happen here. However, such legislation never was considered because our legislators would not advance the issue.

It is widely thought that former state Rep. Phillip West, who served a term as mayor and also served on the county’s board of supervisors, quashed that effort, using his political clout. In the early summer of 2019, West in a meeting in The Democrat office said he would be in favor of an elected school board, as long as one did not jeopardize the building of a new high school.

When asked about the issue on Monday, Johnson said Adams County is divided on the issue of an elected school board.

We certainly are not.

An elected school board here won’t happen unless our legislators champion the issue in the state legislature to allow it.

Those who represent Natchez and Adams County should consider this issue one that is important among their constituents. And Natchez and Adams County residents should come together in a formal way to make certain our elected representatives know they should support the legislation quickly, otherwise, their jobs will be in jeopardy on election day.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results

News

Myers, 68, tries out acting in ABC’s ‘Women of the Movement’ series

News

CPSO investigators arrest man for stealing trailers, heavy equipment from multiple parishes

News

Officials present top priorities for legislative session in forum

News

Pascagoula native 1st female official to work a Super Bowl

News

Analysis: Transition turmoil splits Mississippi delegation

COVID-19

Sunday update: State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

COVID-19

State health department reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Merit Health nurse remembered for selfless nature

News

Florida couple start fundraiser to secure, restore historic home here

News

Two men arrested for theft, damage at old International Paper

News

Natchez projects awarded over $350,000 from MDAH grants

News

Sheriff’s office investigating shots fired in Adams County Wednesday night

BREAKING NEWS

Natchez police arrested teen in Wednesday night murder

News

More donate to Children’s Christmas Tree fund

News

Murder investigation of Natchez native now streaming on Discovery+

News

Harbor Freight Tools excited to be joining Natchez community

News

Supervisors approve contract for new engineering firm

COVID-19

State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Adams County seeks study for new fire stations