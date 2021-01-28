Crime reports: Thursday, Jan. 29, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Dewayne Thomas, 33, 304 Black Bayou Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Alicia Willard, 37, 130 Brightwood Ave., on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Dekeavie McGhee, 21, 3952 Bunkley Road, on a charge of shoplifting. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Reports — Tuesday

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Mt. Carmel Drive.

Breaking and entering on South Pearl Street.

Five traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Main Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on B Street.

Reckless driving on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on B Street.

Burglary on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Broadway Street.

Simple assault on D’Evereaux Drive.

Two shoplifting reports on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Fire on D’Evereaux Drive.

Loitering on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive/NPD.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive/Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard/Dollar General.

Aggravated assault on Mount Carmel Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive/Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on Arrowhead Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road/Vet Clinic.

Shots fired on Little Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive/Dairy Queen.

False alarm on Melrose Avenue.

Reckless driving on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Overpass.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Six traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Two traffic stops on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

False alarm on North Pearl Street.

Malicious mischief on Lincoln Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Street.

Intelligence report on Dumas Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Burglary on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Civil matter on North Union Street.

Burglary on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Oak Street.

Traffic stop on North Bluebird Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Mary Street.

Accident at Adams County Health Department.

Stolen vehicle on D’Evereaux Drive.

Disturbance on South Circle Drive.

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Donna Joe Baker, 19, 10 Knotts Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule I with intent: marijuana. Released on $500.00 bond.

Christopher Kade Shell, 24, 770 Freewoods Road, Roxie, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: hydrocodone and possession of Schedule IV with intent: clonazepam. Held on $5,000 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Roy Riley Bishop, 59, 4 Hazlip Street, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II with intent: methamphetamine and possession of Schedule I with intent: marijuana. Held on $500.00 bond.

Amy Jeannette DeJesus, 39, 193 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Joshua Earl Grantham, 34, 353 NW Byrd Street, Roxie, on charge of receiving stolen property. Held without bond.

Devonta Devell Perry, 28, 14 Wiggins Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Cortrena Circle.

Reports — Tuesday

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on Wildlife Way.

Shots fired on State Street.

Suspicious activity on Dunbarton Road.

Property damage on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on State Street.

Harassment on Traceway Drive.

Traffic stop at Shell Sprint Mart.

Breaking and entering on State Street.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Wickcliff Road.

Alarm on Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Theft on Kaiser Lake Road.

Unwanted subject on North Palestine Road.

Reckless driving on Second Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Trespassing on Rand Road.

Intelligence report on Horseshoe Drive.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Leaf Street.