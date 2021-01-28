NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Orlando Cortez Blanton, 36, of Natchez, who died Jan. 22, 2021 at Merit Health Natchez, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, at Grove A.M.E. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bateaste Memorial Funeral Services Chapel.

