January 28, 2021

Smith

Rhonda Leigh Smith

Published 4:56 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

Rhonda Leigh Smith, 60, lost her month-long battle with COVID on January 24, 2021. Rhonda dedicated her life to healing others through nursing. She pursued several areas of nursing but her favorite was always long-term care and she often spoke of how much she loved her patients. She especially loved helping them with the little things like brushing their hair and keeping their mouths moist; totally underrated until it is your mouth! No matter what, she advocated for them. It didn’t always make her the most popular nurse, but she never stopped fighting for what she felt was right for her patients. Her close colleague said that when a situation began to turn, and others were panicking, she was a calm voice of reason with a plan. She was bright, intuitive, and kind both at work and at home.

It wasn’t just her hard work and determination we loved her for, it was her life light. Rhonda was so full of life and she tried to share that with everyone. She taught us to enjoy the little things every day, let go of things that are not in your control, and spend time on the people you love and the things you love to do. Rhonda was a humble but talented painter, loved to golf, travel to Cancun, and ride her motorcycle in the Wyoming mountains. She didn’t stick to one thing but rather tried everything with a zealous heart for adventure. She leaves behind her mother Joy Smith, her brother and sister Calvin Smith and Susan Brown, her children and their spouses Joshua and Tricia Peterson (Brazos, Faith), Christopher and Amber Galicki (Madison, Ryland, Elliott). She also leaves behind Brent Hackney with whom she shared her many adventures, life, and love over the last 20 years.  Written by the Smith family.

She will be celebrated in your brightest colors on January 31, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. immediately followed by a memorial service at Family Heritage Funeral Home, 100 Albert Gallatin Ave, Gallatin, TN, 37066.  Online condolences may be submitted at familyheritagefh.com.

