January 29, 2021

Swazy

Lawrence Louis Swazy Sr.

By Staff Reports

Published 12:05 pm Friday, January 29, 2021

April 25, 1929 – Jan. 22, 2021

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Lawrence Louis “Toot” Swazy Sr., 91, of Natchez, MS, who passed away on January 22, 2021, at Merit Health River Region Hospital in Vicksburg, MS, will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at St Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery in Garden City (Roxie), MS at 11 a.m. with Pastor Edward Brown officiating under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

A Visitation/Wake service will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez and again Saturday, January 30, 2021 at St. Matthews Baptist Church Cemetery 10 a.m. until service time. Please be advised all visitors are required to wear masks and will not be permitted entry without them. There is a maximum of 25 people allowed in the chapel. Visitors will be rotated out. Please be considerate of the family; wear masks, hand sanitize, social distance and adhere to all safety precautions.

Lawrence was born on April 25, 1929 in Garden City, MS located in Franklin County, MS, to Clarence Sweazy Sr. and Etta McNeal Sweazy. Lawrence was a member of Marblestone Baptist Church in Natchez, MS.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents Clarence Sr. and Etta McNeal Sweazy; stepmother, Marie Sweazy; four sisters and five brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memories: six children, Penelope Green of Natchez, Yvonne Green and husband Al Sr. of Fayette, MS; Lawrence L. Swazy Jr. wife Gwendilina, Velua S. Robinson both of Natchez; Carolyn S. McKenzie and husband Stanley of Biloxi, MS and HaShaun J. Swazy and wife Rumi of Iwakuni Base, Japan; thirteen grandchildren; six sisters; two brothers; a special brother-in-law, Robert Lee Briscoe; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.

