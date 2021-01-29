HARRISON — Graveside services for Virginia L. Buck, 91, who died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Merit Health in Natchez, MS, will be held Sunday, January 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Greenleaf Baptist Church Cemetery in Harrison, MS with Reverend Elbert Eakins officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.