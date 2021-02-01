Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

NATCHEZ — Natchez Inc. recently awarded the first benefactor of the new “Shift South” remote workers incentive program since the city formally adopted the program in October, according to a news release.

This incentive program encourages remote workers to relocate to the historic Natchez community to enjoy a lower cost of living than larger urban areas.

“Natchez and Adams County is a unique area to live, work, and play!” the news release states. “From the arts, history, outdoor recreation, festivals, dining and entertainment; this area holds a place for all ages and all cultures. Along with the lively culture of Natchez, the average cost of living is 85.5% that of the national cost of living. With a history over 300 years old and access to fiber technology, Natchez invites other remote workers to realize their ability to live affordably, work remotely and play continuously in Natchez, Mississippi.”

During the pandemic, Natchez, Inc. sought creative ideas to effectively stimulate the economy during its recovery period, the news release states. Shift South was born from that creativity with a purpose to grow the Natchez region by attracting those individuals who can work remotely from anywhere.

Natchez, Inc. and its partners knew the charm of Natchez was sure to attract workers from all corners of the country, Natchez Inc Executive Director Chandler Russ said in the news release.

“It is our hope that we can grow our community through this campaign and encourage those to join us in Natchez while earning a great living for themselves and their families,” Russ said.

The City of Natchez is the first community to offer such an incentive in the State of Mississippi, Russ said.

The parameters of the program include the willingness of the remote worker to purchase property in Natchez with a minimum value of $150,000, while continuing to work with an employer located outside the Natchez region.

In return, this program is offering an incentive to include up to $2,500.00 reimbursement for relocation expenses and $300.00 a month for one year to offset the first year’s expenses.

Natchez, Inc. estimates that the City will see a return on its investment within a 12 to 18-month timeframe through property tax and sales tax revenues.

“We are excited to be the first and only city in the Deep South to offer an incentive package like this to remote workers! In this new day, where so many people are able to work from home, we can think of no better place than Natchez. Our warm and friendly people, along with the river, our history, and our beautiful sunsets, make this a great city to call home,” Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said in the news release.

Natchez Inc. is the leading agency in economic and community development for Natchez, Vidalia and Adams County.

For more information about Natchez, Inc.’s Shift South incentive program, contact the Natchez, Inc. office info@natchezinc.com.