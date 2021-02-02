February 2, 2021

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:06 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 22-28:

Courtney C. Trahern charged with DUI – 3rd offense. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leon Wesley Jr. charged with rape. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Justin McFarland charged with possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Gabrielle Carman charged with tampering with evidence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 22-28:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 27:

Coshunda Lanett Buie, 38, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Mikell Dinell Chatman, 31, charged with motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. Case dismissed.

Mikell Dinell Chatman, 31, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

Mikell Dinell Chatman, 31, charged with motor vehicle: failure to obey traffic officer. Case dismissed.

Mikell Dinell Chatman, 31, charged with resisting or obstructing arrest. Case dismissed.

LeMichael Floyd, 23, pleaded guilty to simple assault – domestic violence. Sentenced to 45 days with 43 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. No contact with victim. Fine set at $748.75.

Cheryl Jean Hannah Kimball, 21, pleaded guilty to shoplifting: merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Jennifer Carter Radzewicz, 30, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 45 days with 44 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Jasmine Titiane Starks, 27, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Micalaus McGhee Dekeavie, 21, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 60 days with 59 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

 

Tuesday, Jan. 26:

Mikell Dinell Chatman, 31, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Case dismissed on each count.

Brian Joseph Gill, 44, charged with false pretenses. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorenzo Green, 36, charged with credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jennifer Carter Radzewicz, 30, pleaded guilty to Controlled Substance: Fraudulent Transfer/possession of Prescription reduced to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Sentenced to 90 days with 89 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. Fine set at $1,273.75.

Dianna G. Seals, 27, pleaded guilty to false pretenses reduced to misdemeanor false pretense. Sentenced to 30 days with 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $540.95.

Terrance Theadious Shelvy, 17, charged with murder. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Kimberly Lashay Stewart, 26, charged with malicious mischief: greater than $1,000. Case remanded to files for one year.

Joe Eddie Thomas, 26, charged with illegal possession of a controlled substance. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Travis Jamal Webb, 24, charged with felon carrying a concealed weapon. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

