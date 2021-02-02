February 2, 2021

Crime reports: Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021

By Staff Reports

Published 7:10 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Demetric McKight, 28, 35 Brenham Ave., on a charge of disorderly conduct, expired driver’s license, and resisting arrest. No bond set.

Ernest Thomas, 32, 413 College St., on a charge of cyberstalking and resisting arrest. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

William Staggs, 33, 300 Ogden Road, on a charge of disorderly conduct. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Friday

Danelle Harris, 21, 673 Fords Creek Road, on a controlled substance violation. Bond set at $750.

Briena Myers, 20, 127 Pine Drive, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Latrinity Richardson, 20, no address provided, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Alexis Tolliver, 23, 559 Third South St., on a charge of contempt of court. Bond set at $252.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on North Broadway Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wall Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Reports — Sunday

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Threats on Government Fleet Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

False alarm on Live Oak Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Welfare concern/check on Texas Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Eric Jachaeus Bridgett Jr., 26 156 Jeff Davis Boulevard, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: possession of marijuana, driving with suspended/revoked license, improper equipment on vehicle, and no insurance. Held on $2,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Hobo Forks Road.

Reports — Sunday

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Dog problem on Eastmoor Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Juvenile problem on Morgantown Road.

Traffic stop at Industrial Port.

