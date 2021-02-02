February 2, 2021

  • 52°
Williams

David Albert Williams

By Staff Reports

Published 4:44 pm Tuesday, February 2, 2021

Jan. 8, 1956 – Jan. 28, 2021

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for David Albert “Black Dot” Williams, 65, of Natchez, who died Thursday, January 28, 2021 in Natchez will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on the grounds of Christian Hope Missionary Church with Pastor John Scott, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

David was born January 8, 1956 in Natchez, the son of Rosa Lee Smith Williams and Charlie Williams, Sr. He graduated from North Natchez Adams High School and later received an Associate degree. David was a retired Battalion Chief with the Natchez Fire Department. Mr. Williams was a member of Christian Hope Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an usher and also a member of the King David Grand Lodge #2. David enjoyed fishing, riding his motorcycle, traveling, attending church services and helping others in need.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Benny Williams and Charlie Williams, Jr., and sister, Mary Lee Williams-Latham.

David leaves to cherish his memories: wife Barbara Dixon-Williams; sons Jermaine Williams (Amy) and Shawn Letcher (Shelinda); daughter Serena Dixon; brother Carl Ryan (Henrietta); sisters, Herestine Pike, Betty Jo Sewell, Rosa Newman and Doris Gooden; grandchildren Tyreek Redden, Jaela Rosa Williams and Charley Lynn Williams and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County

News

Belk Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing should not interfere with store operation

News

City moves forward with pool improvements

News

Natchez man killed in apparent home invasion in Moss Point

News

ACCS 8th-grader places first in state essay contest

News

Free breast exams in November yielded surprising results