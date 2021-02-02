Mary Evelyn Brent passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2021.

Mary Evelyn was a truly kind soul. She was always eager to see and speak with her family and treasured every moment she shared with them. She always shared her kindness and loving spirit with everyone she encountered and looked for the best in everyone. Her greatest loves were her family, gardening, sharing her cooking, and of course chocolates and sweets.

Mary Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Donald Earl Brent; one son, Gregory Earl Brent; her parents, Grady Willie Boyd and Irma Alexander Boyd; three brothers, Billy Joe Boyd and wife June, Bobby Bruce Boyd and wife Maxine, and Jerry Willie Boyd; one sister, Peggy Wyno Brent and husband Julius; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Alexander.

She is survived by one daughter, Theresa Brent Ward of Natchez; three granddaughters, Mary Katherine McDonald and Tommy of Natchez, Laura Smith and Travis of Natchez, and Ms. Rebecca Jones Young of Denham Springs; three sisters, Kippy Boyd Bibby, Sheila Boyd Deer, Jackie Boyd Alexander of Denham Springs; two brothers, Thomas Boyd and wife Gloria, Donny Boyd and wife Marian of Tylertown; and eight great grandchildren, Kendall, Caroline ,Annabelle, Noah, Halle, Hart, Stephen Thomas and Connor.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at Bogue Chitto Baptist Church Cemetery at Carter’s Creek under the direction of Sharkey Funeral Home in Summit.