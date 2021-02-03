Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

NATCHEZ — Cathedral Elementary School students celebrated their 100th day of school on Friday last week.

First-grade and Prek 3 students made their own art projects to mark the important occasion and hung them up in the hallways for all students to see.

This week, Cathedral is busy observing National Catholic Schools Week, which is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States spanning nearly 50 years.

To kick off the celebration, Bishop Joseph Kopacz and Rev. Scott Thomas of St. Mary Basilica led students through a mass service.

Cathedral’s National Honor Society members and sponsors organized a coat drive and collected nearly 750 coats and jackets. Many were delivered to the Natchez Stew Pot and more will be distributed to those in need.