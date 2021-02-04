February 4, 2021

  • 64°

ACCS football players participate in national signing day

By Hunter Cloud

Published 5:44 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

Five football players at Adams County Christian School signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday morning to continue their football career at the college level.

  • Blake LaPrarie signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman
  • Jadarrius Granger signed to play football with Pearl River Community College in Poplarville 
  • Decobus Jackson signed with Thomas Moore University in Crestview Hills, Kentucky
  • JaCorian Sewell signed with Holmes Community College in Goodman 
  • Vincent Knight Jr. signed with Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead 
