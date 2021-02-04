February 4, 2021

  • 64°

Black History Month is for all of us

By Editorial Board

Published 7:08 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

We all have lots to learn and much to celebrate during Black History Month.

For instance, did you know:

Scientist George Washington Carver, who was Black, developed 300 derivative products from peanuts, including peanut butter.

More recently, Dr. Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist and laser scientist, invented Laserphaco, a device and technique used to remove cataracts. It is the gold standard for such laser surgery internationally.

Shirley Jackson was the first Black woman to earn a doctorate from MIT and is responsible for research that led to the invention of the touch-tone phone, fiber optic cables and caller ID.

We could go on and on and on.

Our diversity is one of the things that make this country the great nation that it is. Learning more about and celebrating our friends and neighbors whose culture may differ from our own is a privilege of life in these United States. And a privilege it certainly is. That’s one of the things that make the rise of white supremacy and white nationalism all the more astounding and absurd.

Did you know Frederick McKinley Jones, a Black man, invented the first portable air conditioning unit? I’m sure we can all agree, that is certainly worth celebrating.

Let’s take the opportunity this month to learn more about Black history and celebrate the many achievements of Black citizens that have benefitted us all.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County