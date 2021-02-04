Black History Month is for all of us

We all have lots to learn and much to celebrate during Black History Month.

For instance, did you know:

Scientist George Washington Carver, who was Black, developed 300 derivative products from peanuts, including peanut butter.

More recently, Dr. Patricia Bath, an ophthalmologist and laser scientist, invented Laserphaco, a device and technique used to remove cataracts. It is the gold standard for such laser surgery internationally.

Shirley Jackson was the first Black woman to earn a doctorate from MIT and is responsible for research that led to the invention of the touch-tone phone, fiber optic cables and caller ID.

We could go on and on and on.

Our diversity is one of the things that make this country the great nation that it is. Learning more about and celebrating our friends and neighbors whose culture may differ from our own is a privilege of life in these United States. And a privilege it certainly is. That’s one of the things that make the rise of white supremacy and white nationalism all the more astounding and absurd.

Did you know Frederick McKinley Jones, a Black man, invented the first portable air conditioning unit? I’m sure we can all agree, that is certainly worth celebrating.

Let’s take the opportunity this month to learn more about Black history and celebrate the many achievements of Black citizens that have benefitted us all.