February 4, 2021

  • 64°

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 4:21 pm Thursday, February 4, 2021

NATCHEZ — Karla Brown, of “Downtown Karla Brown” shuttle and tour service, started the new year at a new office at 512 Franklin Street.

To show off the new location, she is hosting an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday.

The open house is “come and go as you please,” but please bring a facemask and social distance, Brown said.

The event is open to all who want to come and visit and enjoy light refreshments, but is mostly a chance for the locals and business owners to see her new office space, she said.

“That way they know I’m here and can tell the tourists where to find me,” Brown said.

Brown opened her airport shuttle and tour business in June 2013 at 406 Franklin Street. Brown said she moved to Franklin Street Relics, across from Natchez Coffee Company, in December.

“It is in the middle of a shop full of stuff to browse, so it’s a neat experience,” Brown said of the new location. “My first thought was that I would have an open office with so many feet of space but as it turns out they gave me what used to be the old office in this furniture store. So my office is separate from all of the little shops but you have to walk through them to get to me.

Brown said since the COVID-19 pandemic, her tourism business has been slow and limited to mostly walking tours outside.

“I have the walking ghost tour and the Greg Isle tour outside in the fresh air,” she said, adding she has been laying low until she can get her second dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Brown has a unique history of walking and plenty of stories about her journeys to share with her patrons.

She gained fame and popularity from a 2001 cross-country trek, when she walked through “two-and-a-half years, 9,000-miles, 35 states and 18 pairs of shoes” before going on a second walk from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska to California in 2009, she said.

Brown said her journeys were a celebration of her winning a long battle against epilepsy throughout her childhood before a surgery when she was 18 years old ended her seizures for good.

Brown said she is looking forward to seeing everyone at the open house.

“I’m anticipating a lot of the locals to come, browse the shops and see what we’ve got,” she said.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Supervisors appeal court order for attorney’s pay

Business

Karla Brown to host open house at new business location

News

Natchez’s $6,000 incentive to move here drawing national attention

News

Photo gallery: Cathedral School celebrates Catholic education, tradition

News

Proud to Take a Stand Committee looking for names to add to monument site

News

Southwest Electric Awards Scholarship to DeMarria Brown

News

County officials support pool upgrades

News

Supervisors discussing pay raises for County employees

News

705 new COVID cases reported in state in last 24 hours; 11 new deaths

News

Remote workers take advantage of new incentive program

News

Mississippi debates quicker purge of voter rolls

News

President Biden invites GOP lawmakers to White House to talk virus relief

News

New COVID cases in state drop into triple digits

COVID-19

Merit Health offering new virus treatment

News

Godfrey pursues healthy life for herself, family

News

Woman found guilty of murdering 14-month-old step-daughter housed in Adams County Jail

News

Adams County chief deputy retiring after 25 years

News

Vaccine appointments hard to get due to demand

News

ACSO investigators uncover apparent large drug operation

COVID-19

Thursday update: State reports new COVID-19 cases, deaths

News

Mardi Gras rolls on across Miss-Lou with drive-by house parade

Business

C-Spire announces $1 billion investment in Mississippi, Alabama to speed deployment of 5G, fiber broadband

COVID-19

State reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 65 new deaths, one new death in Adams County

News

Roxie man arrested for breaking into occupied homes in Adams County