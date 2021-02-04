NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Kijuan Dukes Jr., 20, of Natchez, who passed Jan. 24, 2021 in Moss Point, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Family hours will be Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Kijuan Dukes Jr. was born Sept. 13, 2000, in Natchez, the son of Kijuan, Sr. (Rachel Primm) and Myoisha Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

He leaves to cherish his memories his parents, one brother, Kiren Dukes, all of Natchez; one sister, Akia Johnson, of Hattiesburg; one step-sister, Eriel Swazy; four uncles, Willie Johnson (Janice), Ricardo Dukes, Joseph Williams, III, Najja Barnes, all of Natchez, MS; six aunts, Imogene Cockerham, Fort Worth, TX, Nicole Dukes, Woodville, MS, Jalessa Williams, Jackson, MS, Skylar Davis, Atlanta, GA, Victoria Johnson (Robert), Natasha Martin (Nathaniel), both of Natchez, MS; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Online condolences can be sent to www.concordiafuneralhomeinc.com.