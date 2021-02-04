Natchez football players participate in national signing day
Three football players at Natchez high school signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday afternoon to continue their football career at the college level.
- Joshua Trask signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson.
- Liondell Minor signed with Louisiana Christian Community College in Lafayette, Louisiana.
- Cameron Brooks signed with Louisiana Christian Community College in Lafayette.
