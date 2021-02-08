Feb. 24, 1970 – Feb. 4, 2021

MONTEREY — Funeral services for Julie Ann Cummings, 50, of Monterey, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home Chapel in Ferriday on Monday, February 8 at 1 p.m. with Bro. Tony Ganey officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home on Sunday, February 7, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.