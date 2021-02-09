Courthouse records: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Adams County

Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Civil suits:

Conservatorship of Dixie Holt Lewis.

Estate of Edith Rogers.

Conservatorship of Jereni Conner.

Kristin L. Foster et al. v. Natchez Clinic Company, LLC et al.

Estate of Otis Mazique.

Estate of Gladys Marie Cain.

Divorces:

Pamela Marie Juneau and William David Wise. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

William Roy Minor, 69, Natchez to Daphine Loletha Smith (Hall), 53, Natchez.

Elon Hunter Bradford, 65, Kiln to Amanda Moore Freeman (Nevels), 49, Kiln.

Ian Andrew Cole, 30, Macon to Jacelyn Jenel Jesseph, 38, Macon.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Hedges Plantation Land, LLC to Garret Rayborn, a 59.89 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Aaron Patten Jr., Linda D. Patten and Sharon A. Bradford to Timothy D. Williams, lots 6 and 7 of the Northerly ½ of Gibson Tract of Cedar Creek Subdivision, Revised.

Glenn Green (a/k/a Paul Glenn Green) to Cynthia G. Sims, lot 4, a 10.33 Acre Portion of Coventry Plantation.

David R. Jenkins to Jacob Jenkins, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Stanley B. Davidson to Erica McClain, lot 21 Westover Heights Subdivision (First Development).

Nora Logan Berret to Ann Logan Watts, lot 56 of revision of lost 56 through 62 Village Green V.

Jacob C. Brumfield and Madison Watts Brumfield to Austin Blake Chauvin and Laura Elisabeth Chauvin, lot 17 and the adjacent ½ of lot 18 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Jason Kirk Graham and Emily K. Graham to Aaron Winborne, lot 16 Hills Subdivision.

Janifer Robinson to Jairus Patten and Kimberly Patten, lot 43 Brookfield Subdivision.

Kierra Michaela Reed to Earl L. Gordon Sr., lot 76 Brookfield Subdivision.

Harold Whittington Properties, LLC to Brittanie P. Harris, all of lots 8 and 36 and the most westerly portion of lots 7 and 37 D’Evereaux Subdivision.

Allen Thompson and Lynda B. Thompson to Thomas R. Roper and Catharine Swinny Dalton, lot 48 The Hills Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jan. 27-Feb. 3

Garret Rayborn to Hedges Plantation Land, LLC, a 59.89 Acre Portion of Hedges Plantation.

Douglas Wayne Netterville to Fidelity Bank, a 1.459 acre lot, portion of lots 20 and 21 of the Division of Kilmarnock Plantation.

Jacob Jenkins to United Mississippi Bank, lot 31 Westover Heights Subdivision, Third Development.

Oakland Land & Development, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 of Southport.

Sharon Collins and Calvert Collins to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 11 Woodhaven Development No. 1.

Ashokkumar G. Patel and Sonal Patel to United Mississippi Bank, all of lot 190 and the easterly portion of lot 189 Beau Pré Country Club Development Villas.

Erica McClain to GMFS, LLC, lot 21 Westover Heights Subdivision (First Development).

Ann Logan Watts to Fidelity Bank, lot 56 of revision of lots 56 through 62 Village Green V.

Floyd Garnell Webb and Jeffrey K. Webb to United Mississippi Bank, lot 14 Hunters Hall-Hurricane Subdivision.

Logan Dane Garner and Caroline W. Garner to Untied Mississippi Bank, Vidalia Branch, Part of lots 24 and 25 White Apple Village Subdivision.

Austin Blake Chauvin and Laura Elisabeth Chauvin to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 17 and the adjacent ½ of lot 18 Forest Lawn Subdivision.

Aaron Winborne to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 16 Hills Subdivision.

Monroe L. Ware to New Day Financial, LLC, lot 87 Lower Woodville Estates, Future Development.

Tian Feng Zheng and Yu Liu to Fidelity Bank, lot 8 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

RSB Properties, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 7 Cherokee Park Subdivision.

Jairus Patten and Kimberly Patten to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 43 Brookfield Subdivision.

Earl L. Gordon Sr. to Flagstar Bank, lot 76 Brookfield Subdivision.

Clint Dixon and Shandra Collins to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 5 of Subdivision of a Portion of Roseland-Forest Plantation.

Brittanie P. Harris to USDA Rural Housing Service, lots 8 and 36 and the most westerly portion of lots 7 and 37 D’Evereaux Subdivision.

Thomas R. Roper and Catharine Swinny Dalton to USDA Rural Housing Service, lot 48 The Hills Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Feb. 4:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Yolanda Dunham.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Stephanie Johnson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Evelyn Hutchins.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Josh Anderson.

Fast Money v. Fred Patrick.

Midland Credit v. Shelia Bertelsen.

Nathan & Nathan v. Blair E. Walker.

Monday, Feb. 1:

Fast Money v. Gavin Creel.

Joyce M. Butler v. Gene Stampley.

Bingo Payday Advance v. Devasha Nelson.

Fast Money, LLC v. Dominique Whitley.

Live Oak v. Mary Porter.

Windell Weeden v. Jackson Gordon.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Civil suits:

Cavalry SPV, LLC v. David B. Farley.

Rebecca Kouns Hardie v. Wyman Wheeler.

University of Louisiana v. Jerrees Dangerfield.

Markeyana Howard v. Charles Lyles.

State of Louisiana v. Charles Lyles.

Victoria Johnese v. Willie Williams.

State of Louisiana v. Willie Williams.

TD Auto Finance, LLC v. Carrie L. Yearby Schiele.

George Byrd v. Brad Burget, DA.

First Heritage Credit of Mississippi v. Damien M. Thompson.

Succession of Ronald Raymond Harris.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Robert Louis Walker, 35, 408 South Spruce Street, Vidalia to Ravilia Jamesee Hayes, 35, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Mary Alice Laborde, Russell Lane Laborde, Ronnie Fay Laborde, and Mary Amanda Laborde Hedrick to Eric Escorcia and Joyce Escorcia, lots 49 and 50 Lola Annland Addition.

Brian Paul Soileau Jr. and Shannon Blackman Soileau to Elizabeth & Ferguson Properties, LLC, 0.69 acres being portion of Tract X of the Helen A. Burley Tract.

Ronnie King and Timothy King to Quenta Calhoun and Robert Calhoun, lot 3, Block 72 Gillespie Addition.

Concordia Bank & Trust Company to Sharon Marie Britton, lot 18, Block 6 of the Town of Ferriday.

Juanita Polk to Carlos King, lot 3, Block 99 of Subdivision No. 2 Vidalia Plantation.

Mortgages:

Eric Escorcia and Joyce Brown Escorcia to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lots 49 and 50 Lola Annland Addition.

Katherine Stevens Roberts and James Cody Roberts to Fidelity Bank, all of lot 11 and the northeast one-half (1/2) of lot 10, Block 127 Murray Addition.

Willie Edward Humphries and Geneva Darlene Humphries to Delta Bank, Tract 2, a 0.090 acre tract portion of lots 5 and 6, Block 29 and fronting on 30.14 feet on Louisiana Avenue.

Kevin Jowers to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 6 Murray Addition B.

Charles S. Myers and Tina J. Myers to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, a 0.97 acre tract, more or less, portion of lots 13 and 14 Hedges Landing Subdivision.