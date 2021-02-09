Crime reports: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Andres A. Conde, 24, 36 Maple Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Held without bond.

Juan Stephen Gray, 30, 15099 Midway Road, Terry, on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. Held on $750.00 bond.

Rodrick Kendale Hart, 33, 17 Magnolia Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $456.25 bond.

Diamond Alisha Patterson, 24, 201 Parker Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $527.50 bond.

Bianca Nicole Terrell, 32, 137 Lewis Drive, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Held on $527.50 bond.

Reports — Monday

Shots fired on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Parkway Baptist Church.

Reports — Sunday

Loud noise/music on Martin Luther King Jr. Street/High Street.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Five traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Traffic stop on D’Evereaux Drive.

False alarm on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Morgantown Road.

Welfare concern/check on Homochitto Street.

False alarm on Oak Hill Drive.

False alarm on State Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Breaking and entering at Village Place.

Accident on D’Evereaux Drive.

Accident on Lamar Street.

Accident on Pilgrim Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Hit and run on D’Evereaux Drive.

Traffic stop at Youth Center.

Shots fired on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop at WT Drilling.

Traffic stop at Marshall Funeral Home.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Johnny Joe Guice, 53, 10 Springfield Road, Natchez, on a charge of profanity/public drunkenness in a public place. Held on a $500.00 bond.

Reports — Monday

Threats on Cloverdale Drive.

Traffic stop on Greenfield Road.

Reports — Sunday

Alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Lewis Drive.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Windy Hill Road.